Dolphins confirm final shocking decision about the future of Mike McDaniel as head coach in Miami

The Miami Dolphins have made a surprising decision. Team owner Stephen Ross has confirmed Mike McDaniel is fired as head coach after a disappointing 2025 season.

“After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach. I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization.”

McDaniel arrived in Miami after several outstanding years as offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. In his first two seasons with the Dolphins, he led them to the playoffs, fueling Super Bowl hopes for the future, but the decline in 2024 and 2025 was dramatic, with records of 8–9 and 7–10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Dolphins fire Mike McDaniel?

Yes. The Miami Dolphins have fired Mike McDaniel after four seasons as the team’s head coach. He was unable to turn the franchise into a contender with Tua Tagovailoa as his starting quarterback. Now, it is time for change.

Who will replace Mike McDaniel as head coach of the Dolphins?

John Harbaugh has become the favorite to replace Mike McDaniel as head coach of the Dolphins. Several reports in recent weeks indicated that Stephen Ross was not considering firing McDaniel, but this change of plans may have occurred because Harbaugh is suddenly available.

Advertisement