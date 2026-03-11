Maxx Crosby reportedly favoring Raiders after failed physical with Ravens

Maxx Crosby might be seeing the Las Vegas Raiders in a different light after his trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through. According to a report, the star pass rusher is now open to the idea of staying put in Sin City ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

“For now the plan is for Maxx Crosby to be a Raider for the upcoming 2026 season,” insider Dianna Russini reported on her X account.

After publicly wanting out of the organization, Crosby had been dealt to the Ravens for two first round picks (2026 and 2027), but Baltimore ultimately backed out of the deal. The shocking development before the 2026 NFL season left fans across the league wondering why the Crosby trade from Raiders to Ravens was off.

Crosby’s contract with Raiders

According to Spotrac, Crosby is under contract in Las Vegas through the 2029 NFL season. Under the three-year, $106.5 million extension he signed, Crosby would become an unrestricted free agent in 2030. However, his deal does include a potential out in 2028.

As for the Raiders, they had already planned—and executed—several offseason moves for a future in which Crosby wasn’t taken into account. The Ravens’ sudden change of mind only means trouble for Las Vegas, which has been handed its best player back just as it was learning to live without him. Whether the Raiders will shop Crosby or keep him is an interesting dilemma, and one that should be answered soon.

What’s next for Crosby after failed trade to Ravens

Though reports suggest Crosby is trending toward staying with Las Vegas in 2026, he remains a coveted asset on the market. However, concerns have grown regarding his health. Crosby is returning from surgery on his left knee meniscus, and if his failed physical is any indicator, he may be in for trouble.

Regardless, Crosby received support from his surgeon after the Ravens backed out of the trade, and many around the league are wary that Baltimore may have acted in bad faith by allegedly lying about the failed physical. The fact the Ravens pounced on free agent Trey Hendrickson immediately after they retrieved their draft picks only adds to the league-wide suspicion.

Still, Crosby’s injury is far from easy to recover from, and he will be in the spotlight as the NFL offseason picks up pace. If there is a lesson to be learned from all the drama, it is that even a franchise as storied as Las Vegas can be played. It seems that, after all, the house doesn’t always win.

