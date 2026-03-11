What’s next rival for Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals?

Team USA now knows the next opponent in the 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals: Canada. The American squad will face the Canadian team after advancing from Pool B as second place, setting up an exciting matchup for the knockout stage.

Canada surprised many by finishing first in Pool A with a 3-1 record. That performance exceeded expectations securing the top spot over Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia and Panama.

With the quarterfinal matchup set, all eyes are on the upcoming clash between Team USA and Canada. After the 2026 Winter Olympics with hockey, baseball brings another chapter in the sports rivalry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Team USA vs Team Canada be played in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Team USA will face Team Canada next Friday, March 13, at 8:00 PM ET at Daikin Park in Houston. Even as second place of Pool B, Aaron Judge’s team will be a huge favorite to advance.

Can Team USA win the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Yes. Team USA can win the 2026 World Baseball Classic as Italy’s result gives the Americans a second chance to fight for the title. Three more victories to lift the trophy.

Advertisement