Is Team Mexico eliminated from 2026 World Baseball Classic after loss against Italy?

Team Mexico has been eliminated from the 2026 World Baseball Classic following a 9-1 loss against Italy. Only the two best teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, and Mexico finished third in Pool B.

Italy ended the group stage with a perfect 4-0 record, while Team USA secured second place with a 3-1 record. Mexico, with a 2-2 record, fell short of qualifying and will not advance to the knockout rounds.

This is a disappointing outcome for Mexico, especially after a great performance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Back then, the Mexican squad reached the semifinals and came close to eliminating Japan, even with Shohei Ohtani leading that amazing roster.

Team Mexico eliminated from World Baseball Classic

Team Mexico is out of the 2026 World Baseball Classic in a result that no one expected. Mexico and the USA were seen as the favorites to take the top two spots in Pool B and advance to the quarterfinals.

Team Italy is the dark horse of 2026 WBC

However, Team Italy has become the biggest surprise of the tournament with four victories, including the 8-6 upset over Team USA. Additionally, thanks to that win over Mexico, Italy advanced to the quarterfinals as the first-place team in Pool B to face Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals.

