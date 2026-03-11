Maxx Crosby was reportedly in Baltimore when Ravens canceled trade to sign Trey Hendrickson

Maxx Crosby has lived a rollercoaster of emotions in recent hours. Initially, he was set to join the Baltimore Ravens, but even while he was at the team’s facilities, the organization was already considering backing out of the trade to sign free agent Trey Hendrickson instead.

On Tuesday night, the NFL world was shocked by the news of the Ravens backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade. However, more details about this unexpected move have emerged that continue to stun fans across the league.

According to NFL Insider Dianna Russini, Maxx Crosby was actually inside the Ravens’ facilities when they decided to void the trade. While he was undergoing medical evaluations, Baltimore had already begun the process of signing Trey Hendrickson, whom they ultimately acquired just 13 hours later.

Uncertainty surrounds Maxx Crosby

According to reports, the Ravens canceled the trade for Maxx Crosby after the player failed his physical. Concerns regarding the long-term prognosis of his knee, following a meniscus repair in January, led Baltimore to withdraw their offer of two first-round picks.

With Maxx Crosby receiving public support from his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the player has a solid argument to prove he is healthy enough to play. Nevertheless, it will be necessary for him and the Raiders to provide indisputable medical evidence if a new trade offer arrives from another suitor.

If the Raiders do not receive any further offers for Crosby, the player will most likely remain with the club for the 2026 season. If he does stay in Las Vegas, he will undoubtedly play with a massive chip on his shoulder to prove to the Ravens that they made a historic mistake by passing on him.

