Nashville SC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi starts quest for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC face Inter Miami in a key matchup as Lionel Messi begins the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Cristian Espinoza of Nashville SC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Johnnie Izquierdo /Patrick Smith /Getty ImagesCristian Espinoza of Nashville SC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Nashville SC face Inter Miami in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where The Herons arrive with growing confidence and with Lionel Messi once again at the center of attention. After an uncertain start to the 2026 MLS season, Inter Miami have improved their performances with consecutive wins and now look to transfer that momentum to the continental stage.

Inter Miami recently defeated Orlando City and D.C. United, with Messi playing a decisive role by recording three goals and one assist across those matches. The Argentine star now faces the challenge of delivering another strong performance in international competition as Inter Miami aim to advance deeper into the tournament.

However, the task will not be easy. Nashville SC have proven to be a difficult opponent and are very familiar with Inter Miami after their intense playoff series last year, which required a decisive third match. While Inter Miami begin their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign in this round after winning the 2025 MLS Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC reached this stage after defeating Atletico Ottawa with a dominant 7-0 aggregate score.

Nashville confirmed lineup

Nashville SC have confirmed their starting lineup for tonight’s Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Inter Miami.

Nashville SC lineup: Brian Schwake; Andy Najar, Jeisson Palacios, Maxwell Woledzi, Baker Withing; Patrick Yazbek, Matthew Corcoran; Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar, Warren Madrigal; Sam Surridge.

Today's referees

Referee Ivan Barton will be in charge of officiating the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 clash between Nashville SC and Inter Miami at Geodis Park this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Juan Gabriel Calderon will serve as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), monitoring key plays from the review booth and assisting the on-field officials with potential game-changing decisions during the match.

Start time and how to watch

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami will get underway at 7:30 PM ET (PT: 4:30 PM)

Watch this Concacaf Champions Cup match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

Nashville SC and Inter Miami clash in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Welcome to our live blog of this Concacaf Champions Cup matchup!

Nashville SC face Inter Miami at Geodis Park this Wednesday as both sides begin their battle in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Inter Miami arrive after improving their form in recent MLS matches, while Nashville SC look to take advantage of their home field and their familiarity with The Herons.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Nashville SC and Inter Miami clash in this exciting continental showdown.

