Nashville SC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi starts quest for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC face Inter Miami in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where The Herons arrive with growing confidence and with Lionel Messi once again at the center of attention. After an uncertain start to the 2026 MLS season, Inter Miami have improved their performances with consecutive wins and now look to transfer that momentum to the continental stage.

Inter Miami recently defeated Orlando City and D.C. United, with Messi playing a decisive role by recording three goals and one assist across those matches. The Argentine star now faces the challenge of delivering another strong performance in international competition as Inter Miami aim to advance deeper into the tournament.

However, the task will not be easy. Nashville SC have proven to be a difficult opponent and are very familiar with Inter Miami after their intense playoff series last year, which required a decisive third match. While Inter Miami begin their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign in this round after winning the 2025 MLS Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC reached this stage after defeating Atletico Ottawa with a dominant 7-0 aggregate score.