Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors receive unwanted news about their star’s return

The Golden State Warriors are facing significant setbacks, a sharp decline following the unfortunate injury to Jimmy Butler, compounded by Stephen Curry’s ongoing knee issues. The team currently sits at 32-33 in ninth place, fighting to stay within the NBA play-in spots, and now they are receiving troubling news about Curry.

Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss another 10 days due to ongoing patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The team said Curry has been “working individually on the court in recent days,” to gradually intensify his workouts as he aims to return, a slight improvement from the previous update. ESPN was first to report Curry’s latest injury news.

Curry has missed 15 consecutive games due to his persistent knee problem, damaging the Warriors’ chances of securing a playoff spot. During that stretch, Golden State went 5-10, falling below .500 for the first time since December. As a result, the Dubs slipped from eighth to ninth place in the Western Conference, with the Los Angeles Clippers overtaking them in the play-in standings.

Warriors and Curry face a challenging stretch

Golden State now occupies the lower end of the play-in bracket. If the season ended today, the Warriors would need to win two straight games to secure a playoff berth against the West’s No. 1 seed. Curry’s recovery has proven to be unpredictable and difficult.

Before Wednesday’s update, Curry hadn’t been able to get significant on-court work, describing his healing process as “unpredictable,” yet he remains determined to return in time for the NBA playoffs.

“I’m feeling better. This is a weird one. It’s kind of unpredictable for how it will heal,” Curry said on ESPN ahead of the previous injury update 10 days ago.

“Every day since All-Star weekend has been progress; that’s all I can ask for, and hopefully I’m back out there soon… I haven’t gotten on the court yet, but just trying to stay in shape and strengthen everything else around my body, knowing that at this stage, once you get back, it’s a full sprint to the playoffs.”

