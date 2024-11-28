A few days ago, a Super Bowl champion asked the NFL to reinstate him, hoping to make his comeback to the league. However, Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins prevented this from happening.

The Dolphins have had a challenging 2024 NFL season. The AFC East club has lost several players to injuries, including Tua Tagovailoa, who missed four games due to a concussion.

Because of these setbacks, the team has been adding players to its roster. They had an opportunity to bring in a Super Bowl champion, but the organization ultimately denied his return to the league.

Dolphins shut the door on a Super Bowl champion’s NFL return

Mike McDaniel has built a highly competitive roster in recent years. The head coach is determined to lead the Dolphins to success with an offense that poses a significant threat to teams across the league.

While the offense is impressive, the defense is equally solid. However, McDaniel has now chosen to reject the return of a former Super Bowl champion, closing the door on his comeback to the league.

Shaq Barrett recently announced his intention to come out of retirement. The pass rusher requested reinstatement from the league, but the Dolphins, who hold his rights, had the final say on his return.

It was unclear whether Barrett wanted to rejoin Miami or sought a release to sign with another team. However, it now appears he preferred the latter, as the Dolphins declined to activate him from the reserve/retired list.

According to reports, Barrett asked the Dolphins to release him, but the team has refused. The organization is unwilling to let him join a rival during their push for a playoff spot.

Can Shaq Barrett demand a release from the Dolphins?

Shaquil Barrett aimed to make an NFL comeback this season after retiring earlier this year. He had signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins in March but announced his retirement in July.

Unfortunately for Barrett, there’s little he can do to return this year. The Dolphins retain his rights, and despite his demands for release, the team has no intention of allowing it.

