Tua Tagovailoa issues warning to Dolphins teammates about mistakes during win over Patriots

The Miami Dolphins earned a crucial victory over the New England Patriots, but Tua Tagovailoa didn’t shy away from addressing his teammates’ mistakes during the game.

Another win for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, who are steadily building a three-game winning streak. This time, they put up more than 30 points in a 34-15 victory over the New England Patriots. However, after the game, Tagovailoa delivered a pointed message to his teammates.

In his postgame remarks, Tagovailoa addressed recent criticism while also highlighting what the team did well during the game. He didn’t hold back when discussing areas for improvement, saying: “It’s always great to win, but there are some things second-half wise we could’ve capitalized on. We’re still below the .500 mark, so we’re a long way to where we want to get to.”

It’s worth noting that the Dolphins scored just 10 points in the second half—seven in the third quarter and only three in the fourth. In the final quarter, despite intercepting a pass from Maye, Miami managed just a field goal after six plays and 21 yards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the missed opportunities, Tagovailoa emphasized the significance of the victory over the Patriots, crediting the entire team: “It’s great anytime you can find a win against a divisional opponent. It’s not my win, it’s a team win.”

Advertisement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jaylen Waddle Adds His Voice

Jaylen Waddle also addressed the media, expressing optimism about the team’s progress. The Dolphins secured their third consecutive win, but Waddle urged his teammates to stay focused: “We’re heading in the right direction. We have big games coming up, so it’s important we start playing our best ball.”

Advertisement

see also Tua Tagovailoa's net worth: How much money does the Miami Dolphins quarterback have?

What’s Next for the Dolphins?

Miami has six games remaining this season. In Week 13, they’ll face the Green Bay Packers on the road before returning home to play the Jets. Their remaining schedule includes matchups with the Texans, 49ers, Browns, and another game against the Jets, this time at MetLife Stadium.