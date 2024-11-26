Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa welcome back Super Bowl champion for Packers matchup

Mike McDaniel receives welcome news with the return of an OL to bolster Tua Tagovailoa’s protection. The Dolphins will need every advantage as they prepare for a challenging Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are hitting their stride, arriving at their Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers with a three-game winning streak. The team is not only in high spirits but also getting a significant boost for the offensive line as Tua Tagovailoa welcomes the return of a key player from injury.

Reports confirm that offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn has been activated from the injured list and is set to make his 2024 NFL season debut against the Packers. Wynn, who started seven games last season, had been sidelined for months due to a quadriceps injury. His return couldn’t have come at a better time for a Dolphins offense that has been firing on all cylinders.

Wynn, a former New England Patriot, brings valuable experience to Miami’s offensive line. Over four seasons in New England, Wynn earned a Super Bowl ring in 2019 alongside Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the Rams. During that championship season, he started eight regular-season games and one playoff gam.

The Dolphins’ offense has flourished during their recent winning streak, averaging 30.33 points per game in victories over the Rams, Raiders, and Patriots. This success has been largely attributed to the protection Tua Tagovailoa has received, allowing him to operate confidently from the pocket. Wynn’s return adds another layer of security as the Dolphins prepare for a critical matchup.

Packers Enter Game Healthy and Confident

The Green Bay Packers also come into the Thanksgiving showdown in good form, riding a two-game winning streak. Recent victories over the Bears and an injury-depleted 49ers squad at Lambeau Field have positioned the Packers as serious playoff contenders. With an 8-3 record, they are third in the NFC North and battling for a Wild Card spot in the conference.

Dolphins’ Playoff Push Intensifies

Despite their winning streak, the Dolphins are still fighting to break even at 5-6 overall. They currently sit in second place in the AFC East, trailing the Buffalo Bills (9-2), but comfortably ahead of the Jets (3-8) and Patriots (3-9). However, Miami remains on the outside looking in for the playoffs, holding the 8th spot in the AFC, just shy of a Wild Card position.