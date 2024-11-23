Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa could reunite with key teammate to bolster offense against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the New England Patriots at home, and there’s promising news for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A fullback who has been dealing with a calf injury, might return to bolster the offensive line.

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are in must-win mode heading into Week 12, where they face the New England Patriots at home. Every victory counts in the remaining games of the season, and the team may receive a boost with the potential return of a key teammate.

Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Alec Ingold, who has been sidelined with a calf injury, could return to action against the Patriots. “I’m feeling as optimistic as I’ve felt in the last few weeks,” McDaniel said.

Ingold, a crucial fullback in Miami’s offense, has appeared in only eight games this season. Last year, he played in all 17, providing critical support for Tagovailoa both in pass protection and short-yardage situations.

Adding to the positive news, offensive lineman Terron Armstead is expected to play after dealing with a knee injury. While he wasn’t a full participant in practice this week, McDaniel confirmed Armstead would be available to strengthen Miami’s offensive line against New England.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins calls a timeout during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Dolphins vs. Patriots: Recent History

The Dolphins have already beaten the Patriots this season, securing a 15-10 victory in Week 5. Miami currently holds a three-game winning streak over New England dating back to September 2023, including a decisive 31-17 win at Hard Rock Stadium. Historically, the Dolphins lead the series 63-55-0.

Miami’s Remaining Schedule

The Dolphins sit at 4-6-0 and face a challenging road ahead with seven games remaining. Beyond Week 12’s matchup, they will take on the Packers, Jets (twice), Texans, 49ers, and Browns.