In a surprising Christmas Eve move in MLB, the Boston Red Sox acquired left-handed pitcher Jovani Morán from the Minnesota Twins. In exchange, the Twins received catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper.

This trade adds to the Boston Red Sox’s active offseason, which already includes the notable addition of pitcher Walker Buehler. While acquiring Morán may appear to be a minor move, the 27-year-old could play a crucial role in strengthening Boston’s bullpen.

Morán brings experience with 79 Major League appearances. Although his 2023 season was inconsistent, with a 5.31 ERA, his 2022 performance demonstrated significant potential. In that season, he posted an impressive 2.21 ERA across 31 appearances, highlighting his ability to contribute effectively to a bullpen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strengthening the Bullpen

The bullpen has been a recurring issue for the Red Sox in recent years. By adding Morán, the team aims to improve the depth and consistency of its pitching staff. This move also complements the earlier acquisition of Garrett Crochet, underscoring Boston’s commitment to addressing their pitching concerns.

Advertisement

The Red Sox are clearly focused on building a competitive roster capable of returning to the postseason, a goal that has eluded them in recent years.

Advertisement

Rebuilding the Red Sox

While there is still work to be done, the Red Sox are making steady progress in their rebuilding efforts. Competition in the AL East remains fierce, but with recent additions and a developing core of young talent, Boston is positioning itself to be a stronger contender in MLB next season.

Advertisement