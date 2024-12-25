Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers face Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 17 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

By Leonardo Herrera

Pittsburgh Steelers will play against Kansas City Chiefs in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

On Christmas Day, NFL fans are in for a treat with two marquee matchups, headlined by a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs, boasting an impressive 14-1 record, are led by Patrick Mahomes and are eyeing another win in their pursuit of a third consecutive title.

On the other side, the Steelers, sitting at 10-5, face a pivotal challenge after a tough loss to the Ravens. With their division lead hanging by a thread, Pittsburgh must regroup quickly to avoid slipping further in the standings.

Advertisement

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Wednesday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

NFL News: Andy Reid warns his Chiefs about Mike Tomlin ahead of Christmas game against Steelers

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid warns his Chiefs about Mike Tomlin ahead of Christmas game against Steelers

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on Netflix.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion issues strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
NFL

NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion issues strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face bold prediction from top contender
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face bold prediction from top contender

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell reveals where his team needs to improve to reach the Super Bowl
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell reveals where his team needs to improve to reach the Super Bowl

MLB News: Red Sox bolster bullpen with strategic trade for Twins pitcher
MLB

MLB News: Red Sox bolster bullpen with strategic trade for Twins pitcher

Better Collective Logo