Dolphins trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to NY Jets: Miami’s 2026 draft picks updated

The Miami Dolphins, in the midst of a rebuilding process, sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets.

By Matías Persuh

Minkah Fitzpatrick of Miami Dolphins.
It’s a critical moment in South Florida, as the Miami Dolphins begin making major decisions about their future. With Tua Tagovailoa already gone, it’s now Minkah Fitzpatrick’s turn to leave the team, heading to the New York Jets.

In this significant trade, the Dolphins managed to add a new draft pick for the upcoming draft. Originally belonging to the Los Angeles Chargers, it gives them the opportunity to select a player in the seventh round.

With this move, Miami is clearly in a rebuilding process to strengthen its position in the AFC East. It remains to be seen whether they will use these picks to pursue college talent or acquire a quality player via trade.

Dolphins’ 2026 draft picks updated:

  • Round 1 (pick 11 overall)
  • Round 2 (43 overall)
  • Round 3 (75 overall)
  • Round 3 (87 overall, from Philadelphia)
  • Round 3 (90 overall, from Houston)
  • Round 4 (11 in round, 111 overall)
  • Round 5 (11 in round, 150 overall)
  • Round 7 (11 in round, 226 overall)
  • Round 7 (from Los Angeles Chargers)

Positions to reinforce for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are widely expected to prioritize the quarterback position this offseason, potentially targeting prospects like Ty Simpson in the draft to provide competition for the future.

Beyond under center, the team may likely look to bolster the offensive line, edge rusher depth, and the secondary to provide a more balanced roster. While finding a veteran mentor similar to the role Ryan Fitzpatrick once held remains a possibility, the focus appears to be shifting toward a younger, long-term solution through the college ranks or a high-upside reclamation project.

