Trent McDuffie signs $124M extension: Who are the highest-paid CBs in the NFL entering the 2026 season?

Trent McDuffie has set the record as the highest-paid cornerback after signing a $124 million deal with the Rams, a contract that will pay him $31 million per year over the next four seasons. Two other NFL players at the same position will also earn around $30 million during the upcoming 2026 season.

Adam Schefter shared a list on X (@adamschefter) highlighting the six highest-paid cornerbacks for the upcoming NFL season. McDuffie tops the list, while Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. will earn similar salaries this year.

Trent McDuffie: $31M

Sauce Gardner: $30.1M

Derek Stingley Jr.: $30M

Jaycee Horn: $25M

Jalen Ramsey: $24.1M

Patrick Surtain: $24M

Gardner and Stingley Jr. are the two youngest players on the list Schefter shared. Both are 23 years old, two years younger than McDuffie, who will enter the 2026 season at 25 and celebrates his birthday on Sept. 13. It’s also worth remembering that McDuffie previously signed a four-year, $13 million contract with the Chiefs earlier in his career.

Developing story…