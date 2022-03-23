Aaron Rodgers has earned every single penny of his new contract but committing that much money on a single player has never paid off. At least, that's what Greg Jennings thinks.

The Green Bay Packers made a huge commitment to Aaron Rodgers. They made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, yet he could still try and force his way out of the team after every season.

Rodgers' contract situation has been a headache for the front office and the fans alike for years now. And just when most people thought they were ready to part ways once and for all, the news broke of this massive extension.

But as much as Rodgers has earned his money throughout his career, that contract puts the Packers on a tough spot in terms of the salary cap. That's why former teammate Greg Jennings believes he's a selfish player.

NFL News: Greg Jennings Calls Aaron Rodgers Selfish Over Massive Contract Extension

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said on First Things First. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. For me, this is contradicted to what he’s saying he wants to do.”

Rodgers Knew Davante Adams Could Leave

Rodgers was reportedly aware of Davante Adams' desire to leave the team, yet that didn't stop him from signing that massive deal. And, while the Packers made moves to clear cap space and offer Adams the deal he wanted, he still walk away:

"According to sources, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was aware of Adams’ disconnect with the team," Matt Schneidman reported. "One source said Rodgers knew this was coming even before he signed his new contract with Green Bay, though another source close to the situation added that Rodgers still believed Adams would remain a Packer in 2022."

Truth be told, the Packers' chances are slimmer without Adams on the team. Their receiving corps leaves a lot to be desired, even with one of the greatest— if not the greatest — passer of all time.