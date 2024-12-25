Former Super Bowl champion with Steelers strongly backs up Russell Wilson after fumble vs Ravens

The last visit to Baltimore to face the Ravens was undoubtedly not what Mike Tomlin‘s team expected. A tough defeat allowed Lamar Jackson’s squad to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ record, keeping the AFC North race wide open. Russell Wilson was involved in a controversial fumble, for which he was criticized, but also strongly backed by a former Super Bowl champion.

Ben Roethlisberger is undoubtedly an authority in the franchise, despite having retired a few years ago. The two-time Super Bowl champion, who lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XL and XLIII, made it clear that the decision made by Wilson, which ultimately led to a crucial fumble, was the right one.

“I feel like if he would’ve slid and we would’ve went back and watched it, the fans would’ve been like, ‘Why did he slide?’” the QB said on his Footbahlin podcast. ‘”Why didn’t he try to make a play?’ You’ve got a guy that’s, I don’t care if he’s 35, 36, 37, how old Russ is. Russ is an athlete. When you watch that end zone view, and you see him running, there’s one guy coming from the center of the field. There’s no reason Russ shouldn’t beat that guy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the start of the second quarter, with the score still tied at 7, Wilson ran straight for the end zone and, instead of sliding, he chose to go for the touchdown. Not only did that not happen, but the Ravens also ended up recovering the ball.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) dives for his own fumble just short of the Ravens goal line during the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Advertisement

“I don’t think he should’ve slid,” Roethlisberger said. “I think I would’ve been mad if I would’ve watched him slide and then saw the sky view and him sliding. No, go get in the end zone.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign former Aaron Rodgers weapon with the Packers to help Patrick Mahomes

Big Ben was very critical of the NFL

The tight NFL schedule sparks controversy among everyone involved in the sport. Ben Roethlisberger has been retired for some time now, but his opinions still carry weight. In this case, he spoke out harshly about the number of games at the end of the season and how it affects the normal flow of the game.

Advertisement

“It’s miserable,” Roethlisberger said via Steelers Depot. “It’s a shame that the league does this. It just shows that it’s all about money and this is a way that they can, you know, make more money and figure this thing out because it’s not fair for the players. You wanna talk about injuries and making the game safer, changing the kickoff rule and preventing guys on hip-drop tackles, and concussions, and this that and the other, and you’re going to make guys play the most violent game in the world, arguably, three games in 11 days. I mean, there’s no time for your body to get healthy and rest.”

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin Fields ruled out vs Chiefs

Ahead of a crucial matchup against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs, the absence of backup quarterback Justin Fields was finally confirmed, as he was unable to recover from an abdominal injury.

The Steelers also announced that wide receiver Ben Skowronek, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive tackle Dean Lowry, and linebacker Preston Smith will also miss this important game due to their injuries.