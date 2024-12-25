Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson knew that Christmas Day was a key date for the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL season. Despite two consecutive losses, they still controlled their destiny to win the AFC North.

However, in a concerning performance, the Steelers were absolutely dominated at home by Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 29-10. A very clear difference between a Super Bowl contender and a pretender.

As has been the case in recent years, Patrick Mahomes is showing his best form in December. To make matters worse, Wilson once again made critical errors in the red zone that could have changed the outcome of the game.

What is the Steelers record right now?

After the loss to the Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a 10-6 record and no longer control their destiny to win the AFC North. Now, in a shocking turn of events, it seems they will head to the playoffs as a wildcard team.

During his press conference, Mike Tomlin did not hide his frustration and, as happened in the game against the Baltimore Ravens, he pointed to Russell Wilson for his first half interception that could have given the Steelers a boost to close the gap on the scoreboard.

“That sucked to be blunt. Not the type of ball we want to play. We’re not doing the fundamental things well enough. We’re turning the ball over. We’re not getting turnovers. You’re not giving yourself a chance particularly turning the ball over in the red zone. We’re not being opportunistic on defense and special teams. We’re not securing opportunities on offense. So, you’re running on the beach when you’re performing like that.”