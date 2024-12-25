Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami looks to Argentina for three defensive targets

With Javier Mascherano stepping in as head coach, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami is undergoing significant changes ahead of the upcoming season. According to a report by AS, the club is actively pursuing defensive reinforcements in Argentina, especially in light of the departure of several key players.

The Herons are reportedly in advanced talks for Lanus goalkeeper Nahuel Losada, a move that AS, citing multiple South American outlets, describes as a direct request from Mascherano. The deal is estimated to be worth around $3 million, including both fixed and variable fees.

Losada, an experienced 31-year-old, joined Lanús in 2024 after a lengthy tenure with Belgrano, where he made over 100 appearances. If the transfer is finalized, he is expected to take over as the team’s starting goalkeeper.

Other targets on sight

Losada is not the only player on Mascherano’s radar. The club is also reportedly interested in Kevin Zenon, a 23-year-old left-back from Boca Juniors. Zenon, who played under Mascherano for Argentina’s U-23 team in Paris, has also attracted attention from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Kevin Zenon of Boca Juniors is reportedly one Miami’s targets (IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTO)

Additionally, Miami is rumored to be targeting Paulo Díaz, a 30-year-old center-back from River Plate. Following the departures of Serhiy Kryvtsov and Nicolás Freire, Díaz would be a valuable addition to strengthen the team’s defensive lineup.

Despite Miami’s attacking prowess with players such as Messi and Luis Suarez, the team struggled in the back. The team recorded just six clean sheets in 34 matches and allowed two or more goals in 12 games. Inter conceded 49 goals over the season—the highest total for a Supporters’ Shield-winning team since the Seattle Sounders conceded 50 in 2014.

Miami’s Draft picks

In the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, Miami selected Bailey Sparks and Michael Appiah following a trade that sent their first-round pick (22nd overall) to Los Angeles FC. In return, Miami received $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2025 and a natural second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Sparks is a 21-year-old midfielder hailing from Texas, was selected 52nd overall out of Southern Methodist University. Meanwhile, Appiah is a forward with roots in Ghana, was chosen with the 82nd pick.

Notably exits

Some of Miami’s notable exits include Leonardo Campana, who joined New England Revolution, for a $2.5 million deal in General Allocation Money and two international roster slots for 2025 and 2026. Campana, alongside Messi and Suarez, was one of the top goalscorers of the past year.

Meanwhile, midfielder Diego Gomez was sold to Brighton & Hove Albion for $15 million in a MLS record-breaking transfer. Gomez also was a key player for Miami and Messi, tallying 40 appearances across all competitions with seven goals and 10 assists.