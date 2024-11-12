Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is not only one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, but he's also turned his on-field success into a multimillion-dollar fortune. Check out his current net worth and more.

Russell Wilson is not only one of the most skilled quarterbacks in the National Football League; he’s also a true financial titan and a sports lifestyle icon. With every pass and brilliant play, he racks up points and millions.

He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his time with the Seahawks, he led the team to multiple playoff appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

His move to the Denver Broncos marked a new stage in his career, but in 2024 he moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he is expected to continue to demonstrate his talent and leadership on the field.

What is Russell Wilson’s net worth?

Russell Wilson, renowned NFL quarterback now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has amassed an estimated net worth of $165 million as of November 2024, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Celebrity Net Worth.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024. (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

As is often the case with players of this caliber, his growing fortune has been built through his outstanding sports career, lucrative contracts, strategic investments and endorsement deals, as Marca reported.

In 2019, he signed a four-year contract with the Denver Broncos valued at approximately $140 million, which includes a substantial signing bonus of $65 million, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks.

Pro Football Network reported that Russell spent a decade playing for the Seattle Seahawks before making the move to the Broncos. With the first team, he earned $35 million annually, while with the second, $48.5 million.

In addition to his NFL salary, currently at $22 million annually, he has numerous endorsement deals with prominent brands such as Nike, Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch, Wilson Sporting Goods, Duracell, Pepsi and other major companies.

Russell Wilson’s real estate holdings

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have built an impressive real estate portfolio that reflects both their professional success and high-profile lifestyle. After joining the Denver Broncos, they purchased a mansion in Cherry Hills Village.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023. (Source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Their home in Colorado cost around $25 million. This expansive property boasts luxurious amenities, such as an indoor pool, a basketball court, a guest apartment and a nine-car garage.

In Bellevue, they own a spectacular lakeside property on Lake Washington, which they acquired in several transactions. This property was listed for around $36 million after Wilson’s move to Denver.

In California, the couple also owns an eight-acre estate near San Diego, previously used as an equestrian center and now adapted for off-season football training, according to Finurah.

Additionally, they own other properties in Los Angeles and vacation homes in Mexico, blending luxury, functionality and a family-oriented approach in their homes, as reported by People magazine.