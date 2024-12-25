Lamar Jackson has had an exceptional 2024 season. Nevertheless, an NFL legend believes his performances are not enough to make him the Most Valuable Player this year.

When the Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson in 2018, there were many doubts about their pick. He was set to be the team’s starting quarterback, but his passing skills raised significant concerns among scouts.

During his first years in the league, Lamar Jackson struggled to prove he was a worthy quarterback. However, his passing skills have improved significantly, combining them with remarkable footwork that makes him a huge double threat on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFL legend slams Lamar Jackson: ‘He’s not even close in the MVP race’

With the 2024 regular season nearing its end, it’s time to evaluate the campaign’s best players. Obviously, the MVP award is the most prestigious, recognizing the player who was most crucial to their team’s success throughout the year.

see also NFL News: Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on playing in Christmas Day

This season, several candidates could claim the honor. For many fans, a running back deserves to break the quarterback stranglehold on the award, with Saquon Barkley emerging as a key piece in the Eagles’ success.

Advertisement

However, in a quarterback-dominated league, the MVP title is likely to go to a signal-caller once again. While several players have made their cases, the consensus narrows it down to two front-runners: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

Both quarterbacks have had outstanding seasons, leading their teams to success. Nevertheless, Rex Ryan, a former head coach and NFL analyst, believes Lamar Jackson isn’t even close to Josh Allen in the MVP race due to the players surrounding both.

Advertisement

17 Josh Allen, QB of the Buffalo Bills during warmups prior to their regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday December 8, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“It’s Josh Allen and I don’t think it’s close…without Josh Allen, [the Bills] win 2 or 3 games. [Lamar] can still hand it to a Hall of Fame running back…Give me Josh Allen,” Ryan said for ESPN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many NFL MVP awards has Lamar Jackson won?

While Rex Ryan doesn’t think Lamar Jackson will win this year’s MVP award, the final decision lies with the league. In just a few weeks, the NFL will announce the recipient, chosen by 50 sportswriters tasked with analyzing the season’s best players.

see also NFL News: Texans sign former Lamar Jackson weapon on Ravens to help CJ Stroud after Tank Dell’s injury

Lamar Jackson has already won two MVP awards in his career, in 2019 and 2023. During his first win, he received unanimous votes from all 50 sportswriters, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since Tom Brady in 2010.

Advertisement

SurveyWho should win the 2024 NFL MVP award? Who should win the 2024 NFL MVP award? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE