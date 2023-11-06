Giants lose QB Daniel Jones for the rest of the season: Who will be his replacement?

The 2023 NFL season just got a lot tougher for the New York Giants. Daniel Jones, their starting quarterback, will miss the rest of the year due to an injury, and the NFC East team must select his replacement quickly.

The Giants have faced huge challenges recently. The team has struggled to assemble a competitive and injury-free roster, with some of their key players sidelined due to health problems, causing them to miss multiple games.

Now, the Giants have lost their starting quarterback for the rest of the 2023 season. Daniel Jones will be out due to a torn ACL, and the team must find a decent replacement for him.

Daniel Jones out for the 2023 season: Who will replace him?

Unfortunate news reverberated through the Giants’ facilities today. The team officially confirmed that Daniel Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to a torn ACL, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their prospects for success.

Earlier this year, the Giants decided to give Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension. The team sees him as their franchise quarterback for the future, but this injury might change everything for them.

Facing an unexpected setback, the team must swiftly devise a solution. With Daniel Jones sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season, and possibly longer, the club currently lacks a contingency plan.

In the active roster, Tyrod Taylor is listed as QB2. Unfortunately, he is also facing a potentially season-ending rib injury. This, naturally, presents the worst-case scenario for the team.

With the Giants placing Taylor on the injured reserve, their only available option is Tommy DeVito. He is an undrafted rookie who joined the club earlier this year, and now, the team’s hopes rest squarely on his shoulders.

Who is Tommy DeVito?

Tommy DeVito went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, the New York Giants opted to strengthen their quarterback corps by signing him to a 3-year, $2.7 million deal ahead of the current season.

The 25-year-old quarterback played for Syracuse and Illinois in college. The right-handed has played in two games this season, with 17 passes completed out of 27 attempts, 174 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.