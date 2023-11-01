When it rains, it pours for the New York Giants. They’ve struggled to keep up with the early-season expectations, currently sitting on a 2-6 record, and the playoffs being a bit of a long shot.

Brian Daboll’s team has struggled mightily offensively, currently ranking dead last in the NFL in points per game (11.9), passing yards per game (155.1), and third-worst in total yards per game (295.5).

A lot of that has had to do with Daniel Jones regressing from his career-best season, but injuries have also taken a big toll on their team. From Saquon Barkley early in the campaign to Jones missing several games.

Also, it’s not like they have a lot of weapons in the passing game, and star TE Darren Waller — arguably their best pass-catcher — has also had a tough time staying on the field. Notably, the former Las Vegas Raiders star injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets and didn’t return.

Waller Suffers Different Hamstring Injury

Waller had already suffered from a hamstring injury and had been a regular in the injury reports. Nonetheless, he recently told the media that this new injury isn’t related to the other.

“This one is down by where the tendon attaches to the knee,” the talented tight end said.

Waller has struggled with soft-tissue injuries in the past, especially his hamstrings. He missed eight games in his final season with the Raiders before being traded to the Big Apple.

He had been able to play through his left hamstring injury despite constantly being on the injury report. However, he was unable to come back from that first-half injury for the remainder of Sunday’s game, and his status for the foreseeable future is kind of iffy.

Hamstring injuries usually take two to three weeks to heal, meaning Waller could miss the Giants’ games vs. his former team, as well as back-to-back divisional matchups vs. the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

He hasn’t been able to be at his best this season, yet he still leads the team in receptions (36), targets (51), receiving yards (384), and yards per game (48.0). He has scored just one while averaging 10.7 yards per catch.

Daniel Jones Will Be Back

The Giants’ offensive numbers are far from encouraging, but they will at least have their starting quarterback back on the field on Sunday. Daniel Jones missed the contests vs. the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets after suffering a neck injury late in the game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Jones — who had already struggled with neck injuries earlier in his career — was finally cleared for contact, and he recently confirmed that he’s going to be back for Week 9.

This comes at a critical moment for the Giants, as backup QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a broken rib and was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito handling the offense for most of the game and finishing with minus-1 passing yards.

The Giants are far behind in the playoff picture, but there’s still half of the season left. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but having their starting QB back under center is definitely a step in the right direction to right the ship.