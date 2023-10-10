The New York Giants are facing a lot of challenges this 2023 NFL season, and a new one has recently arrived. With Daniel Jones injured, now HC Brian Daboll has provided a huge update on the matter.

Earlier this year, the Giants awarded Daniel Jones a new contract, signing the quarterback to a 4-year, $160 million extension in the hope that it would motivate him to improve.

Unfortunately, Daniel Jones’s 2023 season has been far from his best. The quarterback has struggled to demonstrate his value, leaving fans increasingly desperate due to his poor performances.

Daniel Jones’s injury: Will the QB play against the Bills?

During Week 5, the Giants faced the Miami Dolphins. New York was easily defeated by the AFC East squad, with another poor performance by both their offense and their defense.

Even though Daniel Jones was not having a great game, he is the starting quarterback and there’s a reason why. Unfortunately, he couldn’t end the match due to an injury, and now the team has provided a major update on the matter.

Jones exited after being sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel. The quarterback was later diagnosed with a neck injury. However, Brian Daboll said that they are “optimistic” that he will play in Week 6 against the Bills.

Who is the backup quarterback of the New York Giants?

The New York Giants’ backup quarterback is Tyrod Taylor, who could step in if Jones doesn’t recover from his injury.