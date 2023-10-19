Saquon Barkley’s future remains uncertain. While earlier this year, the running back signed a contract to play the 2023 NFL season with the New York Giants, recent trade rumors have resurfaced, prompting him to address the situation.

This year has not treated Saquon Barkley very well. The running back was unable to secure a long-term contract extension with the Giants, as they only agreed to a one-year deal to keep him for the 2023 campaign.

According to reports, the Giants are interested in extending Barkley’s contract one the season ends. However, now rumors suggest that they could trade him soon and acquire top picks for him.

Saquon Barkley gets real on his trade rumors

“Everyone knows how I feel,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “Everyone knows I don’t want to be traded.” Nevertheless, the diappointing season that the Giants are having might lead them to move on from the former Penn State player.

Barkley faces another obstacle—the challenging landscape for running backs in the NFL. Many running backs, including himself, have faced difficulties in securing long-term contracts, and it’s uncertain if teams would be willing to part with top draft picks for him.

What could the New York Giants get if they trade Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley, a former 2nd overall pick, has expressed his desire to remain with the Giants. He has emphasized his love for New York City, the team, and its fans, but ultimately, the decision regarding his future lies beyond his control.

The value the Giants could obtain in a trade involving Barkley remains uncertain. While he is regarded as an elite running back, his injury history has limited his playing time, making several teams hesitant to offer top draft picks in exchange for a player with health concerns.