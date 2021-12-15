Tom Brady has built a legendary career in the NFL with the support of longtime partner Gisele Bundchen. However, the model has confessed she found football quite boring at the beginning.

A number of players will go down in the NFL history books, but none of them will leave the kind of legacy that Tom Brady will. The successful quarterback, who made a strong case to be considered the GOAT, continues making history at 44 years of age.

Playing his season No. 22, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is once again on the quest for a Super Bowl ring. It has become something normal for him, and that's not only because of his talent, winning mentality, and incredible work ethic.

Family plays an important role in the life of any human being and athletes are not the exception. They're always there, no matter if you win or lose. Fortunately, Tom Brady's got a supportive family at home, even though his wife Gisele Bundchen has admitted she didn't like football at first.

Gisele admits she found football 'boring' the first time she attended a game to watch Tom Brady

In ESPN's 'Man in the Arena' ten-part documentary about Tom Brady's career, Gisele has confessed she wasn't much of a football fan when she and Brady started dating. In the early days of their relationship, Gisele was invited to the New England Patriots' match against the San Diego Chargers in January 2007 but she had a hard time trying to understand the game.

"I thought it was the most boring thing I've ever seen in my life," Gisele said, as quoted by TMZ. "I was like 'What are they doing? Why do they stop all the time? Where is the goal?'

"In the end, I was like, 'God I don't know what to tell this guy. He's gonna ask me, 'How was the game?' I was like, 'Oh, it was great!' I didn't understand anything," she added. Gisele, born in Horizontina in southern Brazil, has grown up in a country with strong ties with soccer rather than with the NFL.

However, time has seen her learn a lot more about this sport as she and Tom Brady got married a couple of years later. Gisele may have not known it that day in 2007 but, eventually, she'd get used to watching football and cheer on the superstar quarterback.