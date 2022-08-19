Green Bay Packers take on New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the 2022 NFL Preseason. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Green Bay Packers want to put the Rodgers drama behind them and move on as this season could be the big one for them with a Super Bowl ring to end the curse of back-to-back playoff losses.

New Orleans Saints will have a season with a new head coach who will surely change some things in their offensive line, plus the team still has a main issue which is who will be their starting quarterback.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Date

Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints play for the 2022 NFL Preseason on Friday, August 19 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The home team is a little more solid than the visitors, this game will be played by backups but some starters will play for a few minutes.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints at the 2022 NFL Preseason

This game for the 2022 NFL Preseason, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Friday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network