One of the most anticipated returns for NFL fans is here, Hard Knocks, with new content and much more interesting than in previous years. Check here how to live stream.

The National Football League and its franchises have a lot to tell each season, and the most interesting stories come from the players who, although they are not big stars, have a lot to say and reveal in front of the cameras.

Hard Knocks first started in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens, during which time the show was focused on the defending champions and the multiple issues they were going through like dealing with Jamal Lewis and his season-ending injury.

But after the 2002 season featuring the Dallas Cowboys, Hard Knocks stopped for a long period of five years and in 2007 the show was back with the Kansas City Chiefs as the stars.

HBO’s Hard Knocks: Time

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

HBO’s Hard Knocks: Live stream and TV channel

Depending on your satellite television service, the only channel that will have Hard Knocks available in 2022 is HBO at 10:00 PM (ET) and the show will be aired on HBO 2 at 11:00 PM (ET).

While the only Live streaming option in the United States is HBO Max, both options will offer the show at the same time. The season has only 5 episodes and they will be available on HBO Max all the time.

HBO’s Hard Knocks: Teams by year