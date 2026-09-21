Initial Jaxson Dart diagnosis is positive for NY Giants after scary injury

The New York Giants received favorable initial diagnostic news on Jaxson Dart after he suffered an injury against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFL season.

Jaxson Dart was the center of attention in the New York Giants‘ tough 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, exiting in the first quarter with an injury that raised immediate concern. However, general manager Joe Schoen expressed optimism, and early indications suggest that he should hold on as the 2026 NFL season moves forward.

According to ESPN, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo, the initial diagnosis for Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is a sprained MCL. An MRI and further testing are scheduled for tomorrow, marking relatively good news for the team regarding Dart, who tried to talk his way back into the game.

Furthermore, X-rays came back negative. While Dart is expected to miss some time, the major silver lining is that nothing appears broken — an encouraging initial diagnosis that the Giants organization hopes will remain unchanged.

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How did Dart’s replacement perform?

Dart’s absence will undoubtedly cause major concern, as evidenced by the heavy defeat against the Rams. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception while being sacked in the 28-6 loss after taking over for Dart in the first quarter.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up while wearing a Never Forget shirt.

The injury took place on New York’s first possession of the game on a third-down pass. Dart was under pressure and jumped to pass downfield before being hit hard, getting sandwiched between multiple players and injuring his left knee.

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Dart was a first-round pick last year and had a promising rookie NFL season. His aggressiveness and running style led to some injury concerns, including being evaluated for concussions five times as a rookie.

Those who led the Rams to victory

Davante Adams made eight catches for 195 yards and hauled in two of Matthew Stafford’s four touchdown passes as the Rams welcomed Aaron Donald back to the NFL, while Stafford passed for 327 yards for the Rams.

The Rams played without injured All-Pros Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett, but Stafford and Adams put on a vintage performance while the preseason Super Bowl favorites rebounded competently from last week’s 27-7 debacle of a loss to the 49ers in Australia.

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Key takeaways