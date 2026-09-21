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What happened to Malik Nabers? NY Giants woes vs Rams continue after Jaxson Dart injury

Following Jaxson Dart's injury against the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Giants deal with further complications surrounding a possible injury to Malik Nabers.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesMalik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

During the matchup between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Jaxson Dart headed to the locker room and remains questionable to return. Meanwhile, concerns grow over the status of wide receiver Malik Nabers, who absorbed a hit to his shoulder and remains on the sideline undergoing evaluation.

Finally, Nabers returned to the field, put his helmet on, and ran back out onto the field. He is officially back in action, though close attention will remain on his status in case he continues to deal with shoulder pain.

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Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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