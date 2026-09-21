Puka Nacua not playing vs NY Giants: When was the last NFL game the Rams WR missed?

Puka Nacua's NFL games-played streak came to an end as the Los Angeles Rams ruled him out for Monday Night Football's Week 2 showdown against the New York Giants.

To the unpleasant surprise of Los Angeles Rams fans and fantasy football owners, Puka Nacua isn’t playing against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. With the confirmation, not only have the wide receiver depth charts for the Rams vs. Giants showdown changed dramatically, but Nacua, due to a hip injury, will now miss his first game in a long time.

In fact, Nacua only missed one game in the 2025 NFL season, and he was hoping to have a similar Iron-Man-like streak in 2026. However, the Rams’ star pass-catcher and matchup-destroyer is facing adversity of the kind he’s never faced in his professional journey.

The last game Nacua had missed in the NFL was on Oct. 19, 2025. Then, Nacua was ruled out due to an ankle sprain days in advance, before the Rams faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London.

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Rams won last time Nacua was out

If it’s worth anything, the Rams did great the last time they were without Nacua in an NFL regular-season game. Against Jacksonville, Los Angeles won 35-7 in the Big Smoke. Davante Adams shined the brightest with Nacua sidelined, as the veteran wideout caught three touchdown passes.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Perhaps a similar night awaits for him at SoFi Stadium against the Giants. Though similar, this isn’t the same Rams team from a little less than a year ago. Indeed, the fact Aaron Donald is playing for the Rams against the Giants in Week 2 helps, but may not make up for other key absentees.

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Most importantly, Myles Garrett isn’t playing for Los Angeles against New York on Monday Night Football as he is on Injured Reserve (IR) following knee surgery. Still, Sean McVay and the Rams will have to do well with what they have. Indeed, they have notable absences and injuries, but they boast a talented roster that can weather the storm.

When can Nacua return?

The last time Nacua missed time due to injury in the NFL, the Rams were fortunate enough to enjoy a bye week, meaning Nacua only missed one game. They won’t have that luxury in 2026, and if Nacua doesn’t make progress, he might be sidelined when his team takes on the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

Last year, Puka caught seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown upon his return from the ankle sprain. It remains to be seen how he bounces back from the hip injury that is affecting him in 2026.

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Key takeaways