Jaxson Dart injury update: NY Giants GM Joe Schoen shows optimism

Following concerns over Jaxson Dart, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen delivered an encouraging injury update regarding the quarterback for the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants endured a difficult moment during their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams when Jaxson Dart exited the field following a hit to his knee, causing widespread concern. However, according to Mike Garafolo, Giants general manager Joe Schoen provided an optimistic injury update, stating, “He’s going to be OK”.

Dart had to be helped off the field after getting pummeled by the Rams in the first quarter. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. The 23-year-old Dart went 3-of-5 for 20 yards against the Rams.

While Schoen’s comment did not exactly provide a timeline or clarify the severity of the young signal-caller’s knee injury, it was good to hear a positive comment. In the offseason, the Giants emphasized the need to protect Dart, including urging him to avoid absorbing heavy contact. Dart, who was a regular customer of the blue tent in his rookie year, recently admitted that he is still unlearning his old habits so he can stay on the field.

Advertisement

A return Dart was eager to see

He had a remarkable performance in their 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. He went 23-of-29 for 230 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Before facing the Rams, Dart admitted that he was curious to see Rams defensive end Aaron Donald back in action.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It is a calming message after Dart limped off the field in the first quarter following a hit from both ends by Rams defenders Byron Young and Josiah Stewart. Jameis Winston took over for Dart under center as the Giants work without a backup plan, with third-stringer Jake Haener on the practice squad.

Advertisement

He is not as good as Dart, and the Giants’ NFL season will be sunk if the second-year signal-caller is out for a long time. The Giants would still be in major trouble if Dart only needs a handful of weeks to get back, but that would obviously still beat the worst-case scenario.

Dart protecting himself from big hits and concussions has been a constant story. This, though, was a hit from the pocket, after which his left knee appeared to bend awkwardly.