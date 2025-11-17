Insider explains what’s next for Seahawks after loss to Rams

The Seattle Seahawks entered SoFi Stadium with high expectations on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams quickly brought them back to earth with a 14-3 first quarter. The NFC West duel, which featured the two best teams in the division, ended with a close 21-19 score, but the Rams were the clear dominators from start to finish.

Sam Darnold had a subpar performance, going 29 of 44 for 279 yards. He was nowhere near the level he showed in prior weeks. The Rams picked him off four times, and Darnold posted a 45.5 passer rating.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba made history, becoming the first player to record 75-plus receiving yards in 10 straight games to start a season, but that wasn’t enough to beat the Rams.

Insider breaks down how Seahawks can win NFC West after Week 11

Despite losing the first Rams duel of the 2025 season, the Seahawks can still aspire to win the division title. ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained what they need to do to overcome the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

“It will be hard, unless quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense can stop the turnovers,” Henderson wrote. “Seattle entered Week 11 as the NFL’s third-highest-scoring team despite 16 giveaways, tied for the second most in the league. The Seahawks got away with it against lesser teams, but they couldn’t overcome four interceptions versus the Rams — even with their defense giving them chances. Per ESPN Research, the Seahawks’ odds of winning the division dropped from 33% to 19% with the loss. Seattle is only a game back of the Rams and will play them again in Seattle next month. The Seahawks need to fix their turnover problem in the meantime.”

Seattle is headed to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. The Seahawks need to bounce back to continue in the race to win the division.

