Cody Bellinger’s first choice revealed with alternatives emerging amid NY Yankees, NY Mets interest

As the MLB free agency landscape shifts, the future of star outfielder Cody Bellinger is becoming the focal point of the winter. While the New York Yankees and New York Mets have long been viewed as the front-runners, new insights have revealed Bellinger’s true preferences and some surprising “Plan B” destinations.

According to former MLB GM Jim Bowden, speaking on Foul Territory, Bellinger’s clear first choice is to remain in New York. Whether in the Bronx or Queens, the outfielder reportedly prefers the bright lights of the Big Apple over other major markets.

Currently, the Yankees are treating Bellinger as their No. 1 target. However, an impasse has developed. Buster Olney of ESPN reports there is a “sizable gap” between the team’s current offer (estimated around $130 million) and the $150–$180 million contract sought by his agent, Scott Boras.

If a deal in New York cannot be reached, the market could take an unexpected turn. Bowden indicated that if New York is off the table, Bellinger would “like to go back” to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the first six years of his career and won the 2019 NL MVP.

Furthermore, in a surprising twist, Bowden mentioned “whispers” linking the Pittsburgh Pirates to Bellinger. While seen as a long shot for the small-market club, the Pirates are reportedly looking for a marquee bat to provide run support for ace Paul Skenes and lengthen a lineup in dire need of offensive production.

Bowden raises concerns about Bellinger joining the Mets

Bowden’s primary concern stems from the optics of the Mets‘ recent front-office decisions. After David Stearns allowed franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso to walk in free agency, Bowden questions how Stearns could justify giving a similar long-term commitment to Bellinger.

“I have a hard time believing David Stearns is going to give [Bellinger] the five-year deal he wouldn’t give Pete Alonso,” Bowden said . “I’m not sure how that’s going to sell at the podium, to be honest”.

The Mets’ fanbase is reportedly unsettled following a string of high-profile departures. The exits of franchise favorites Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz in free agency, combined with the trade of Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, have left fans in Queens demanding a major response from the front office.

In this climate, making a big splash by signing Bellinger is seen by many as an ideal move. Not only would Bellinger’s arrival provide much-needed protection and a boost for cornerstone Juan Soto but it would also solidify the team as a legitimate contender to win the National League pennant in 2026.