NY Yankees receive blunt warning about Aaron Judge amid Cody Bellinger talks

The New York Yankees put an offer on the table for Cody Bellinger. However, one MLB insider warned the team that more must be done given that they have one of the most unstoppable forces in baseball like Aaron Judge.

Appearing on Foul Territory, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic warned the Yankees about wasting Aaron Judge‘s prime. He said the team can’t keep continuing not putting their best foot forward.

“I expect they’re going to do things, but at some point you have to see it,” Rosenthal said. And he has a point, the Yankees have fumbled many opportunities to surround Judge with a World Series-caliber core. Or, they haven’t been able to keep the top talent. For instance, they lost Juan Soto, and the Mets are trying to land Bellinger while also considering other moves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Judge is not a spring chicken

If Judge was 25 years old, that would be one thing. However, he is 33 years old. It’s not like he has 10 years ahead of him. Judge has played just once in the World Series. For an all-time great talent like Judge, it’s a huge shortcoming.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees

Advertisement

A three-time MVP, Judge is a certified Hall of Famer. However, the Yankees haven’t given the player a full surrounding cast. If Bellinger leaves, that would not be something Judge would be happy about.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees land free agent All-Star with Cody Bellinger still unsigned

The Yankees need more than just retaining Bellinger

The Yankees don’t have much will to spend money this offseason. Besides the move hoping to win Bellinger’s services, they have been linked with some players, but haven’t really put the pedal to the metal.

Advertisement

The lack of aggression is what made Rosenthal warn the Yankees. As he said, Yankees are expected to do big things, but it’s time to turn those expectations into reality. If not, they will waste the prime of one of the best players ever, almost as bad as the Angels have done with Mike Trout.