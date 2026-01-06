Ravens fire John Harbaugh: His record in Baltimore and potential landing spots

Following a disappointing 2025 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens have fired John Harbaugh. Given his strong track record with the AFC North franchise, several teams are expected to show interest in hiring the veteran head coach.

On Tuesday, the Ravens officially parted ways with Harbaugh. He leaves Baltimore with a 180–113 regular-season record, a 13–11 mark in the playoffs, and one Super Bowl title over 18 seasons as head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harbaugh is expected to be one of the most sought-after coaching candidates on the market. Rumors indicate that the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders are among the top potential landing spots for the experienced coach.

What will John Harbaugh do next?

General manager Eric DeCosta made the decision to fire John Harbaugh following the Ravens’ elimination in Week 18. Baltimore needed a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach the playoffs, but the team fell short of that goal.

Harbaugh remains one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012 and consistently kept the team competitive, though recent results failed to match the front office’s expectations after multiple high-profile signings.

According to Jordan Schultz, even teams that currently have head coaches under contract are expected to show interest in Harbaugh. He is projected to begin interviews soon, although the outcome of the postseason could further reshape the landscape of potential opportunities.

Packers could emerge as a potential landing spot

Rumors suggest the Green Bay Packers could enter the head coaching market if their playoff run falls short. In that scenario, the franchise could move on from Matt LaFleur and look for a new leader ahead of the 2026 season.

In recent days, Kevin Stefanski has been linked to the NFC playoff contender. Now, with Harbaugh available, Green Bay could also emerge as a serious suitor for the Super Bowl–winning head coach.