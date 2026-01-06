NY Yankees ruled out as realistic landing spot for coveted MLB free agent

As the MLB free agency period continues, the New York Yankees are exploring ways to bolster their roster. However, The Athletic’s Yankees insider Chris Kirschner reports that the franchise is not currently in the race to sign one of the league’s most coveted free agents.

The reporter indicated that the Yankees do not have a solidified interest in Bo Bichette, though they did check on his situation as they would with any free agent in the league. “I’ve heard that the Yankees’ interest in Bichette is really not even that solidified. Yes, they’ve checked in — the one thing I will say about checking in on free agents is, it is the job of the general manager to check in on everybody that’s out there,” Kirschner explained.

Furthermore, the insider noted that the Yankees’ No. 1 priority remains reaching a deal with Cody Bellinger. Amidst this landscape, other reports indicate there is “clearly a gap” in the conversations, though optimism for a mutual agreement persists.

In that regard, Kirschner indicated that the franchise could turn to Bichette as a second option should they fail to reach an agreement with Bellinger, though he does not believe that will be necessary. “It would be likely that Bichette would be a backup option if Bellinger goes elsewhere—which I am not expecting,” Kirschner revealed.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Getty Images)

Insider doesn’t see Bichette staying with the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays were once considered the favorites to re-sign Bo Bichette, but the team’s recent four-year, $60 million deal with Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto has cast significant doubt on the shortstop’s return.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal notes that re-signing Bichette would now create a “positional logjam” in the Blue Jays’ infield. With Okamoto slated for third base and Ernie Clement expected to handle second, there is simply no clear everyday role for Bichette without sidelining a productive starter.

“If they re-sign Bichette and you have Bichette at second and Okamoto at third, then where does Ernie Clement play?“ Rosenthal questioned during a recent appearance on Foul Territory. “I kind of see Okamoto being the third baseman primarily… and then Clement plays second”.

Rosenthal concluded that Toronto’s focus has likely shifted elsewhere, predicting that their definitive splash of the winter will be for the market’s top prize: Kyle Tucker.

