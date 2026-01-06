Red Sox reportedly ready for bold decision on Alex Bregman with lucrative offer

The Boston Red Sox are looking to position themselves among the next wave of World Series contenders, and building a competitive roster is imperative to that goal. Their top priority? Bringing Alex Bregman back into the fold for the 2026 season.

To make that happen, the Red Sox are reportedly preparing an intriguing offer in hopes of turning that long-held goal into reality ahead of next season. According to Buster Olney, the proposal would even surpass previous offers made for the star third baseman.

“The Boston Red Sox want Bregman and have signaled a willingness to pay him big money — perhaps something in the range of what the Tigers offered him last spring, a six-year, $171.5 million deal,” Olney stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If this move comes to fruition, even amid uncertainty about Bregman’s decision regarding his future, the Boston Red Sox would undoubtedly have one of the best players at his position back on their roster.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a single.

Advertisement

One less competitor for the Red Sox

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Toronto Blue Jays have shifted their focus away from the third base market following their acquisition of Kazuma Okamoto.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly have three primary targets apart from Alex Bregman

Bowden reported on Foul Territory that while the Blue Jays remain interested in stars like Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette, they have officially withdrawn from the pursuit of Alex Bregman.

Advertisement

This development is a significant relief for Boston, as the Red Sox have one less competitor to worry about while they work on an aggressive long-term offer to bring the two-time World Series champion back to Fenway Park.