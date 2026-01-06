Lamar Jackson could lose a Ravens coach to Shedeur Sanders’ Browns in 2026

Several changes are unfolding for the Baltimore Ravens, and now Lamar Jackson could be at risk of losing a key coach—one who may remain in the AFC North to lead Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns.

Following their elimination from the 2025 NFL season, the Ravens made the decision to fire head coach John Harbaugh. However, he may not be the only coach Baltimore loses this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Todd Monken for their head coaching position. Monken has served as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator since 2023 and has played a significant role in Lamar Jackson’s development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A ripple effect in Baltimore

On Tuesday, the Ravens officially announced the departure of John Harbaugh. As often happens in these situations, changes to the coaching staff are expected to follow. While some assistants could remain, others may leave to join new organizations rather than follow Harbaugh to his next destination.

Todd Monken has been a highly sought-after head coaching candidate in recent years. According to Rapoport, he received multiple interview requests last offseason, and he is expected to draw even more interest this time around.

Advertisement

With Harbaugh out, the timing may be ideal for Monken to pursue a head coaching opportunity. A new head coach in Baltimore would likely bring in his own staff, and Monken could secure a more prominent role by leaving the organization now.

Advertisement

see also Lamar Jackson reveals his only concern after loss to Steelers amid doubts about Ravens future

Could Todd Monken take over as the Ravens’ head coach?

Another possibility following John Harbaugh’s departure is that the Ravens choose to promote Todd Monken to head coach. However, there are no rumors about it as of today.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Monken has worked closely with Lamar Jackson since 2023 and has a deep understanding of how to maximize the quarterback’s strengths. For that reason, Baltimore could opt for this safer approach, maintaining continuity and avoiding a drastic shift that could further impact their franchise quarterback.

Advertisement