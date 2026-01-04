Cody Bellinger warned by NY Yankees All-Star on the risk of leaving for NY Mets

The MLB offseason continues to make waves across the league, and several star players have yet to settle their futures. Cody Bellinger is perhaps one of the highest-profile names still available as a free agent, and whether he lands with the New York Mets or the New York Yankees remains uncertain.

That said, one small detail could eventually tip the scales against the former Cubs and Dodgers star joining Carlos Mendoza’s team. Paul Blackburn, who previously wore a Mets uniform, shared an important insight that sets the two franchises apart.

“When I showed up to the Yankees, it was very noticeable how everyone was pulling on the same rope,” Blackburn said on the main difference between Mets and Yankees Clubhouse, via Dan Martin of the New York Post.

“Guys seemed to really like each other and fight for each other. There was a lot of chemistry in the clubhouse. That’s not how it was with the Mets last year.” After a lengthy stint with the A’s, the pitcher had a brief stop with the Mets, where, clearly, he didn’t come away with the best memories.

Paul Blackburn #58 of the New York Mets.

Blackburn’s bittersweet memory

Paul Blackburn’s stellar performance with the Athletics in 2022 earned him All-Star recognition, and years later, he made a big leap when joining the New York Mets. However, seemingly sending a subtle warning to Bellinger about returning to the Yankees, the pitcher continued to share his reflections on his 2024 experience.

“The clubhouse in 2024 compared to last year was definitely different. I wouldn’t say guys were in there throwing blows or anything like that, but it definitely had a different vibe. When I came over in 2024, J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias had a big impact on everyone in there and everyone vibed together. Those were the guys that helped the clubhouse mesh and last year, those guys weren’t there.”

Bellinger faces a big decision

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, Cody Bellinger faces a pivotal career decision after opting out of his previous deal to seek a long-term contract. While re-signing with the New York Yankees remains a high priority for the Bronx Bombers, the New York Mets have emerged as a serious threat to lure him to Queens.

Additionally, several big-market contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly in the mix, turning his free agency into a high-stakes “Battle of the Big Apple” and beyond.

