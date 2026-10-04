Why isn’t Jalen Coker playing tonight? Panthers vs Lions WR depth charts in 2026 NFL Week 4 SNF

The Carolina Panthers seek a victory against the Detroit Lions as questions remain on the wide receiver depth chart regarding Jalen Coker in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Carolina Panthers seek a victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, with their starting and backup quarterback depth chart already set. However, questions surround the wide receiver position due to Jalen Coker’s absence.

Coker missed Carolina’s first practice on Wednesday, but he put in limited work on both Thursday and Friday, and the questionable tag opened the door to him playing in Week 4.

Unfortunately, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Coker was “unlikely to play” on Sunday night. His report proved right, as Coker is inactive for the Panthers against the Lions in Week 4.

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Wide receiver depth chart

Position Player WR1 Tetairoa McMillan WR2 Brycen Tremayne WR3 John Metchie III WR4 David Moore WR5 Ja’seem Reed

Jalen Coker of Carolina Panthers.

McMillan can be a one-man offense when he gets rolling, and his presence here helps cover for a multitude of sins. Plus, Tremayne has come on of late when given an opportunity, and the Panthers boast a deep tight end room with Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller, and Mitchell Evans.

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Still, though, it is hard not to look at this depth chart and wonder what could have been — and for how much longer Young and head coach Dave Canales can keep this offense afloat.

There is just very little in the way of proven NFL production behind T-Mac, which will allow even a vulnerable secondary like Detroit’s to key on him and make somebody else beat them. Coker had been filling that void expertly through two weeks, but at a certain point you run out of bodies.

What Coker provided

Coker put up a whopping 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns across Carolina’s first two games and seemed poised for a breakout year three. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play tonight.

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Key takeaways