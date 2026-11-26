The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are set for a Thanksgiving showdown, but the quarterback depth charts could play a crucial role in shaping the NFC North battle.

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are heading into Thanksgiving with plenty at stake in one of the NFL’s most compelling NFC North matchups. Both teams have built impressive campaigns in 2026.

With Jared Goff leading Detroit and Caleb Williams directing Chicago’s offense, the quarterback battle adds another layer of intrigue to a game featuring two teams that know each other well. The Lions have won six straight games.

As the Thanksgiving classic approaches, attention turns to the teams’ depth charts, including the quarterbacks expected to take the field and the options waiting behind them. Any change under center could become significant.

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What are the Lions’ QB depth chart options?

Jared Goff is the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback, with Joshua Dobbs listed as his backup for the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. The official 2026 depth chart lists the two veterans in that order.

Jared Goff of Detroit Lions (Source: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Goff remains the centerpiece of Detroit’s offense under head coach Dan Campbell. The veteran quarterback has continued to lead the Lions’ passing attack, and he is expected to start against Chicago at Ford Field.

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According to Sports Illustrated, he is set to make his 80th consecutive start in the Thanksgiving matchup. Dobbs provides Detroit with an experienced backup option. The veteran quarterback has played for several NFL teams.

What are the Bears’ QB depth chart options?

Caleb Williams is the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, followed by Tyson Bagent as the backup and Case Keenum as the third option. The official depth chart, last updated November 17, lists all three quarterbacks in that order.

Williams is the central figure in Chicago’s offense under head coach Ben Johnson. The former No. 1 overall pick has been a key part of the Bears’ push in the NFC North, and he is expected to lead the team against the Lions.

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Bagent is the first option behind Williams if the starter cannot play or needs to leave the game. The backup quarterback has already stepped into the starting role this season when Williams was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Keenum rounds out Chicago’s quarterback depth chart. The veteran played an important role earlier in the season when both Williams and Bagent were unavailable, including a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Key takeaways

Jared Goff starts at quarterback for the Detroit Lions , backed up by Joshua Dobbs.

, backed up by Joshua Dobbs. Jared Goff is set to make his 80th consecutive start in the Thanksgiving matchup.

in the Thanksgiving matchup. Caleb Williams starts for the Chicago Bears, followed by Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum.