Isiah Pacheco’s injury has raised questions about his role with the Lions in 2026. The running back’s latest setback could shape Detroit’s plans as his return timeline comes into focus.

Isiah Pacheco’s first season with the Detroit Lions has taken an unexpected turn, leaving the running back on the sidelines before he could make a meaningful impact in his new backfield.

After arriving in Detroit with hopes of providing a physical complement to Jahmyr Gibbs, the former Kansas City Chiefs standout has endured a frustrating start to his 2026 campaign, suffering an injury during training camp.

With the regular season moving toward its decisive stretch, his recovery could become an important factor in their plans — and the latest updates from head coach Dan Campbell have offered a glimpse of what might be ahead.

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What injury does Isiah Pacheco have?

Isiah Pacheco is recovering from a back injury that required surgery, after previously suffering an MCL sprain during Detroit Lions training camp. The running back’s injury problems began in early August 2026.

Isiah Pacheco (Source: @detroitlionsnfl)

He hurt his knee and initially was expected to be ready for the regular-season opener. However, while working his way back from the MCL sprain, he developed a more serious back issue.

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He underwent surgery in September to remove a body pressing on a nerve in his back, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The procedure led to a recovery period of approximately 12 weeks.

The back injury ultimately proved more serious than the initial knee problem. Detroit placed him on injured reserve before the season began, and head coach Dan Campbell said he would miss a significant amount of time.

When will Isiah Pacheco return from injury?

Isiah Pacheco is expected to return to the Detroit Lions in December 2026, with a potential comeback in mid-to-late December. However, the team has not announced an exact date for his return to action.

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Lions head coach provided an encouraging update on October 30, saying he was progressing well and had put in tremendous work during his rehabilitation. Campbell added that there was a chance the running back could return in mid-December or late December, depending on how his back continues to heal.

Who will replace Isiah Pacheco in the Lions’ backfield?

Sione Vaki has emerged as the Lions’ primary backup behind Jahmyr Gibbs, while Jacob Saylors remains another option in Detroit’s running back rotation. Pacheco was expected to fill the RB2 role after David Montgomery’s departure.

Vaki has taken advantage of the opportunity and become a more important part of Detroit’s offense. The 2024 draft pick has contributed as a runner, receiver and pass protector, giving the Lions a versatile option when Gibbs needs a breather.

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Gibbs, meanwhile, has carried a massive workload throughout the season. According to MLive, the Lions have relied heavily on their star running back, with Vaki providing occasional relief and Saylors seeing very limited offensive action.

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