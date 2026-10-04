Lamar Jackson’s injury update for Ravens vs Titans could force key QB decision in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson was having a great game for the Ravens against the Titants before an unfortunate injury.

Lamar Jackson’s injury update could become one of the biggest storylines for the Baltimore Ravens as they try to close out their Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The two-time MVP suffered an ankle injury in the final plays of the first half, forcing Baltimore to turn to Tyler Huntley while the team held a significant lead.

Jackson’s injury came at a particularly important moment for the Ravens because they entered the second half with a 24-7 advantage. With a 17-point cushion, Baltimore has less incentive to immediately put its star quarterback back on the field and risk making the injury worse, especially with a difficult stretch of the schedule approaching.

The Ravens are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars over their next five games. That stretch could become a major test for Baltimore, making Jackson’s health even more important and giving the coaching staff another reason to be cautious with its franchise quarterback.

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Why isn’t Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Titans?

Lamar Jackson was officially listed as questionable to return after suffering the ankle injury. He did not return to start the second half, with Huntley taking over at quarterback as Baltimore continued to protect its lead. The initial information did not indicate the severity of the injury, so his status will be something to monitor closely after the game.

There was at least one encouraging sign for the Ravens, however. Jackson was seen walking along the sideline and supporting his teammates after leaving the game. That does not provide a definitive indication of the severity of an ankle injury, but seeing the quarterback able to move around the sideline was certainly a positive development for Baltimore.

The Ravens also have a strong incentive not to take unnecessary risks with Jackson while holding a 17-point lead. Baltimore’s next five opponents are an uphill battle with Falcons, Browns, Bengals, Bills and Jaguars. Those matchups with the Bills and Jaguars coming in Weeks 8 and 9 could determine home-field advantage in the playoffs as the AFC race develops.

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If Jackson’s ankle needs additional time, the Ravens could prioritize his long-term availability rather than exposing him to further damage simply to finish a game they are already controlling.

Key takeaways

Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury against the Titans.

suffered an ankle injury against the Titans. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over while Baltimore held a 24-7 advantage .

took over while Baltimore held a . Jackson was listed as questionable to return and was seen walking along the sideline.