The Chicago Bears face a pivotal Thanksgiving clash against the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 12. With the NFC North race heating up, every possible outcome at Ford Field could reshape Chicago’s path forward.

Thanksgiving in Detroit comes with a familiar tradition, but this year’s matchup has a different kind of tension. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are not simply fighting for a holiday win: they are tied at 8-2.

Both teams have been rolling, with Chicago winning five straight and Detroit putting together a six-game streak of its own. The matchup also brings an intriguing subplot for Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

He returns to Detroit after helping build their offense as their former coordinator. Chicago has found its rhythm since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury, while Jared Goff‘s team has continued to produce at a high level.

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What happens if the Bears beat the Lions today?

If the Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions, they would improve to 9-2 and take sole possession of first place in the NFC North, while Detroit would fall to 8-3 and second place. Chicago would also move ahead of the Lions in the NFC standings.

D’Andre Swift #4 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates (Source: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The victory would be especially important because the Bears and Lions are entering Thanksgiving with identical 8-2 records. Detroit currently holds the division lead thanks to its 2-0 record against NFC North opponents, while Chicago is 0-2 in divisional games.

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A win would give the Bears their first divisional victory of the season, improving their NFC North record to 1-2. The Lions would fall to 2-1 within the division, but Chicago’s superior overall record would put them ahead in the standings.

The Bears would also strengthen their position in the NFC playoff picture. Chicago entered Week 12 as a wild-card team despite being tied for the best record in its division, so a Thanksgiving victory would give the team control.

What happens if the Bears lose to the Lions today?

If the Bears lose to the Lions, Chicago would drop to 8-3 and remain in second place in the NFC North, while Detroit would improve to 9-2 and maintain sole possession of the division lead. The Lions would also extend their winning streak to seven games.

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A defeat would leave Chicago with an 0-3 record against NFC North opponents. The Bears would have lost their first three divisional games, putting them in a difficult position in the race for the division title.

Detroit, meanwhile, would improve to 3-0 against NFC North teams after previously defeating Green Bay and Minnesota. That divisional record would give the Lions an even stronger position in the standings.

The loss would not eliminate Chicago from the playoff race, but it would make winning the NFC North more challenging. They would need to make up ground over the remaining schedule, including their second meeting with Detroit in Week 17.

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What happens if the Bears tie the Lions today?

If the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions tie on Thanksgiving, both teams would finish the game with an 8-2-1 record, and Detroit would remain in first place in the NFC North. They would keep their division lead because of their better record.

If the game is tied at the end of regulation, it would go to overtime under the NFL’s regular-season rules. The overtime period lasts 10 minutes, and both teams generally get an opportunity to possess the ball.

If the score remains tied after both teams have had a possession, the next score wins. However, if the 10-minute period expires with the score still even, the game officially ends in a tie.

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A tie would count as half a win and half a loss for both teams. Their overall records would become 8-2-1, while their divisional records would change to 2-0-1 for Detroit and 0-2-1 for Chicago.

Key takeaways