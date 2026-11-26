Wu-Tang Clan is bringing its legendary hip-hop sound to the Lions vs. Bears Thanksgiving halftime show, but the group’s appearance comes with an interesting twist beyond the music and the massive NFL audience.

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are set to bring a legendary hip-hop presence to Thanksgiving, as Wu-Tang Clan takes the stage at Ford Field for the holiday’s opening NFL matchup. The performance adds a major music moment.

The appearance comes at a memorable time for the iconic group, which is wrapping up its farewell tour and recently earned a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With Eminem and longtime collaborator Paul Rosenberg helping select the halftime talent, the Lions have assembled a show that connects Detroit’s music legacy with one of hip-hop’s most influential collectives.

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Did Wu-Tang Clan get paid for performing at the halftime show?

Wu-Tang Clan’s exact payment for the Lions vs. Bears Thanksgiving halftime show has not been publicly disclosed. However, NFL Thanksgiving halftime performers are generally reported to perform without a traditional appearance fee.

Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Although the NFL does not typically pay Thanksgiving halftime performers a conventional appearance fee, artists may benefit from the exposure and the league’s production support. A 2025 report from Pro Football Network stated that Thanksgiving halftime performers were not paid for their appearances.

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Their appearance also comes at a significant moment in the group’s career. The legendary hip-hop collective recently wrapped its global farewell tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2026.

Performing in front of a national NFL audience offers another opportunity to celebrate its legacy and reach fans beyond its usual audience. The show is part of a multi-year partnership in which Eminem and Paul Rosenberg serve as executive producers and select the halftime talent.

Key takeaways

Wu-Tang Clan performs at Ford Field during Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

during Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Wu-Tang Clan’s exact payment is undisclosed , as NFL Thanksgiving performers typically receive no traditional fee.

, as NFL Thanksgiving performers typically receive no traditional fee. Wu-Tang Clan joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2026.