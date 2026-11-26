The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are set to bring a legendary hip-hop presence to Thanksgiving, as Wu-Tang Clan takes the stage at Ford Field for the holiday’s opening NFL matchup. The performance adds a major music moment.
The appearance comes at a memorable time for the iconic group, which is wrapping up its farewell tour and recently earned a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
With Eminem and longtime collaborator Paul Rosenberg helping select the halftime talent, the Lions have assembled a show that connects Detroit’s music legacy with one of hip-hop’s most influential collectives.
Did Wu-Tang Clan get paid for performing at the halftime show?
Wu-Tang Clan’s exact payment for the Lions vs. Bears Thanksgiving halftime show has not been publicly disclosed. However, NFL Thanksgiving halftime performers are generally reported to perform without a traditional appearance fee.
Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)
Although the NFL does not typically pay Thanksgiving halftime performers a conventional appearance fee, artists may benefit from the exposure and the league’s production support. A 2025 report from Pro Football Network stated that Thanksgiving halftime performers were not paid for their appearances.
Their appearance also comes at a significant moment in the group’s career. The legendary hip-hop collective recently wrapped its global farewell tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2026.
Performing in front of a national NFL audience offers another opportunity to celebrate its legacy and reach fans beyond its usual audience. The show is part of a multi-year partnership in which Eminem and Paul Rosenberg serve as executive producers and select the halftime talent.
Key takeaways
- Wu-Tang Clan performs at Ford Field during Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.
- Wu-Tang Clan’s exact payment is undisclosed, as NFL Thanksgiving performers typically receive no traditional fee.
- Wu-Tang Clan joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2026.