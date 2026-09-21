Jerry Jones reflects on Cowboys’ defensive improvement after victory over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys earned an important win over the Washington Commanders, and according to Jerry Jones, his team’s defense was one of the keys to the victory.

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been an area of concern for the team’s front office. Following their impressive win over the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones made it clear how much this unit has improved in recent times, with Brian Schottenheimer’s experience in that role perhaps being one of the key factors.

“We’re better than we’ve been the last two years on defense,” Jones stated to the press once the game concluded. Dak Prescott’s offense has always been the team’s biggest strength, but now the Cowboys are more balanced following their recent additions.

It is often said in the NFL that defenses win championships. This season, the Cowboys spared no expense in strengthening that side of the ball, and it is clearly starting to pay off.

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Schottenheimer agrees with Jones

The Commanders presented a tough challenge, especially with a leader like Jayden Daniels on the other side. America’s Team had to work hard to get the job done. There are still areas to improve, but Brian Schottenheimer echoed Jones’ comments about the defense’s improvement.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the 2026 NFL preseason game.

“Overall, I thought the communication was better. There’s certainly things to clean up. We certainly did a poor job of containing Jayden (Daniels), but he can do that. He does that to a lot of people. That’s really where the rush yards got away,” Schotty said during his press conference.

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“And then we got some things to improve on third down. I thought we really rushed the passer well. I don’t know what the pressure numbers were. I know we didn’t get any sacks, but (Daniels) and Marcus (Mariota) were both moved off the spot quite a bit. So, I felt good about that. But there’s always things to clean up. We certainly have not arrived. We got a lot of work to do.”

Washington couldn’t handle the pressure

The Cowboys’ defense finally flexed its muscles when it mattered most to lock down a 37-20 win over Washington. While they got ripped early on by Jayden Daniels’ legs, the defense slammed the door shut right at the goal line before halftime.

In the second half, they came out swinging—forcing a crucial fumble that flipped into an instant touchdown two plays later and shutting Washington down to just 10 points after the break.

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Significant improvements on Dallas’ defense

The Cowboys‘ defense went from a top-tier group to a complete liability over the past two seasons. In 2024, they were solid enough, allowing roughly 27.5 points per game, racking up 52 sacks, and picking off 13 passes. But the 2025 campaign was a total disaster: they allowed a franchise-record 511 points (over 30 a game), saw their sacks plummet to 35, and managed a measly 6 interceptions.

They simply couldn’t get off the field or force turnovers, transforming what used to be an aggressive unit into one of the league’s most porous defenses.

Key takeaways

Jerry Jones praised the defensive growth after previous concerns over unit strength.

the defensive growth after previous concerns over unit strength. Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20 behind a second-half defensive surge.

the Washington Commanders 37-20 behind a second-half defensive surge. 511 points allowed in 2025 set a franchise record for Dallas’ struggling defense.