Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits underestimating the NY Giants in season opener

The New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, with legendary Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitting that he felt thoroughly outmatched by his opponent.

The Dallas Cowboys opened their 2026 NFL season with a loss on Sunday Night Football. Jerry Jones entered the game confident that his team could come away with a victory on the road at MetLife Stadium. However, he ultimately acknowledged that the level shown by the New York Giants was higher than expected.

“They just did a good job all over,” Jones said speaking on 105.3 The Fan. “And I will tell you, they were better than we thought they were. I’m anxious to see how New York continues to play, but I really — combination of things. We didn’t play as well as we should play and can play, but they played better than I thought they could.”

The NFL has provided plenty of evidence that underestimating opponents can be extremely counterproductive, and that is something Jones experienced firsthand. Now, America’s Team will have to learn their lesson in order to secure their first win of the season.

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Time for Dallas to bounce back

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a rough start with a 28-20 loss to the Giants, leaving Jerry Jones and the franchise needing a quick turnaround to avoid an early-season panic. Cowboys have no time to dwell on that divisional setback, as they return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, September 20, for a Week 2 matchup against another NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

With high expectations surrounding the team, bouncing back on its home turf against Washington is practically mandatory if America’s Team want to get their season back on track before things get too chaotic.

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AT&T Stadium will remain unchanged

The controversy surrounding the large windows at AT&T Stadium, which can sometimes allow sunlight to bother players, does not appear to be an issue for Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner stated that he has no intention of tinting the windows, as was recently done at the stadium during the 2026 World Cup.

“I really don’t know about that at all,” said Jones. “So, no, not necessarily.” He also added: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t know of any plans to surprise our fans.”