Tom Brady goes viral after reaction on Jayden Daniels injury in Commanders vs Cowboys

Tom Brady went viral during FOX’s broadcast of the Washington Commanders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys after reacting to Jayden Daniels’ scary elbow injury. The former NFL quarterback was visibly stunned when the broadcast showed a replay of Daniels going down at the end of the first half.

“Oh no,” Brady said as the injury unfolded, before also letting a profanity slip out while reacting to the graphic replay. Brady immediately apologized for the language, acknowledging that he did not expect the broadcast to show such a disturbing replay.

The moment quickly spread across social media as fans reacted not only to Brady’s unfiltered response but also to the severity of Daniels’ apparent injury. The Commanders quarterback was carted off the field after hurting his left elbow on the final play of the first half.

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What happened to Jayden Daniels’ left elbow?

Jayden Daniels suffered the injury with Washington facing the Cowboys near the goal line and the clock winding down before halftime. The quarterback took the snap but appeared to have his foot stepped on by an offensive lineman, causing him to lose his balance and reach out with his left arm to brace his fall.

The quarterback’s left elbow appeared to bend awkwardly as he landed, and Daniels immediately showed signs of pain. He was eventually helped from the field and placed in an air cast before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

The injury is particularly concerning because it appears to involve the same left elbow Daniels injured during the 2025 season. Daniels previously suffered a dislocated left elbow and missed time because of it, making Sunday’s incident an especially worrying development for Washington.

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For now, the injury should be described as an apparent left elbow injury rather than a confirmed diagnosis. Early reports and video appeared consistent with another dislocation, but the Commanders would need further medical evaluation to determine the full extent of the damage and establish a recovery timeline.

Daniels had been playing well before leaving the game, completing 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding 69 rushing yards on seven carries. Marcus Mariota took over at quarterback after Daniels was forced out.

Brady’s reaction added another viral moment to what was already a frightening scene. The FOX broadcaster’s immediate “Oh no” and subsequent apology showed just how shocking the replay was, while Daniels’ injury left Washington facing major questions about its quarterback situation.

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