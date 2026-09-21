Caleb Williams injury update is even better than Bears imagined before Week 3 vs Eagles

Caleb Williams avoided worst-case scenario after leaving the Chicago Bears game in Week 2. In fact, he hasn't been ruled out for Week 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chicago Bears are beyond relieved after initial tests indicate that quarterback Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring in Week 2. In fact, according to reports, the team isn’t ruling him out for Week 3’s Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a massive sigh of relief. The Bears feared the worst after seeing Williams go down with a non-contact injury. The screams and reaction by the quarterback were all uninspiring. Now, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the best-case scenario for all parties involved.

While Week 2 wasn’t kind to Williams, this is incredibly good news. The Bears lost against the Minnesota Vikings and scored just three points. Given that the injury occurred in the fourth quarter, it’s not like Williams’ injury was the catalyst for a bad offensive performance.

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Ben Johnson must make the offense look good in Week 3 vs Eagles

After promising that the Bears would have the best offense in NFL history and putting 59 points in Week 1, you cannot put up a dud in Week 2 with just a field goal on the scoreboard. Of course, critics came crashing on the Bears.

Bears offense last week: 552 total yards, 59 points.



Bears offense today: 297 total yards, 3 points.



Brian Flores master class. pic.twitter.com/BkGGnfAe09 — SleeperVikings (@SleeperVikings) September 20, 2026

Therefore, Williams and Johnson need a bounce back week. Williams, though, must recover rapidly if he wants to play in Week 3 vs Eagles. If not, Tyson Bagent will be under center, and the task to score points will be way more difficult.

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The Eagles haven’t been precisely elite either

The Eagles are 2-0 but if Caleb Williams is able to suit up, the Bears should be confident in maybe winning this game. Philadelphia barely escaped the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 and struggled to beat the Washington Commanders.

The Bears are a more capable team than both the Commanders and Titans. The fact of the matter is that at full strength, both of the teams are playoff-caliber franchises. The game will be in Chicago so that might aid the Bears.